Suspect shot, killed by deputies after shooting, carjacking outside Walmart in Vero Beach

Two people were injured and a suspect is dead after a carjacking outside a Walmart in Vero Beach on Tuesday night.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Walmart at the corner of State Road 60 and 58th Avenue.
Deputies said they arrived at the scene after a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart store.
The suspect, a 43-year-old white male from Virginia, also known as a gang member wanted on burglary charges, shot at the officers at a close range when they tried to take him into custody, according to deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, the man tried to get into a vehicle and shot two people inside the vehicle when he could not get in and the vehicle took off.
The suspect entered another vehicle and drove to an Auto Zone, where he was shot and killed by a deputy.
The sheriff's office said in a tweet that the deputy had to fire multiple times through the front window before he was able to exit his vehicle.
Major Eric Flowers told WPTV he was grateful his officers were able to respond quickly and protect more shoppers from potential harm.
Several customers waited outside the store unable to get to their cars, as officers closed off the parking lot. They were later escorted to their vehicles.
There is no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.
We have a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available. We will also have a complete story at NewsChannel 5 at 11.
