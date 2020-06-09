80-year-old beaten, robbed during Port St. Lucie home invasion dies

An 80-year-old man who was beaten and robbed in his Port St. Lucie home has died.
Donald Stannard was pronounced dead Sunday, five days after the June 2 home invasion on Southeast Pitcher Road.
Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said a neighbor found Stannard lying on the floor of his home and called 911.
Stannard had been attacked by an intruder who stole his Jeep Wrangler and credit cards.
Two days later, James Simpson drove himself to the county jail in Stannard's stolen Jeep, confessing to the crime, Carrasquillo said.
Simpson told police he decided to surrender after seeing surveillance photographs of himself on social media, Carrasquillo said. He faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, aggravated battery and grand theft.
Detectives and the state attorney's office are awaiting a medical examiner's report to determine whether Simpson should face additional charges.
Scripps Only Content 2020