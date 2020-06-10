Coronavirus death toll climbs by 53 in state, including 15 in Palm Beach County

Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by 53 to 2,765, including an increase of 15 in Palm Beach County to 373 -- much higher numbers than the day before -- as additional cases in the state spiked above 1,000 again, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday morning.
Positive confirmed cases rose from 966 to 1,096 --third in the nation behind California and Texas -- to a total of 66,000. For five days, figures had hit four digits -- an increase of 1,180 Sunday, 1,270 Saturday, 1,305 Friday, a record 1,419 Thursday and 1,317 Wednesday. In Palm Beach County, the cases rose by 189 cases after 99 Monday, 156 Sunday and a record 258 Wednesday.
With statistics traditionally lower from the weekend, deaths in Florida climbed Sunday and Monday by 12 as Palm Beach County increased by 1, only on Sunday. Last Tuesday the state rise was 70 and 14 in the county. The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
In the Treasure Coast area, Martin County reported two deaths to rise to 15 -- an 88-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman. On Thursday, Martin's death toll was 10. Remaining the same are St. Lucie with 31, Indian River with 11 and Okeechobee among eight counties with none.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 235 for 8.7 percent and by 22 for 6.3 percent in Palm Beach County.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 7 to 777 after an increase of 1 Monday. Broward increased by 3 to 346, which is 42 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 124, a rise of 7.
Twenty-seven of the 53 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,565 deaths for 56.6 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 37 more cases -- 17 in Martin, 25 in St. Lucie, 0 in Indian River and 5 in Okeechobee.
The state positive test rate drop from 5.3 percent to 5.2 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 4.6 percent compared with 4.9 percent Monday.
In all, there were 23,770 tests compared with 18,508 additional tests announced Monday. Total tests reached 1,259,283 with 1,192,305 negative results and the remaining 978 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.2 percent in the state compared with 5.6 percent in the United States and 5.6 percent worldwide, which passed 413,000 deaths and passed 7.3 million cases Tuesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.2 percent, compared with Broward at 4.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 4.6 percent in St. Lucie, 6.6 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 16 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus in data through Monday. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, including a 103-year-old woman from Polk reported Tuesday. A total of 908 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 39 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 680 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,499 from 5 to 14.
The newly reported deaths are nine women and six women, ranging from 37 to 96, who were both males.
The death of a 30-year-woman reported Wednesday ties a man who age was verified earlier. The oldest ever in the county is a 102-year-old female.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 353.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
West Palm Beach moved into first place among Palm Beach County cities with 1,542 cases, an increase of 52. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 1,505 to 1,534, down to second. Boca Raton has 714, followed by Delray Beach with 564, Boynton Beach with 742 and Belle Glade with 467. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 442.
Palm Beach County has 7,518 cases out of 95,313 total tested for 7.9 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 19,980 positive cases out of 211,527 tested for 9.4 percent, and Broward is second with 8,035 cases and 128,655 tested for 6.2 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 669 positive out of 114,937 for 4.5 percent, Martin with 934 of 11,203 for 8.3 percent, Indian River with 167 out of 7,743 for 2.2 percent and Okeechobee with 143 out of 2,155 for 6.6 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 11,185 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 177 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,314 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 14, followed by 116 in St. Lucie, 101 in Martin, 37 in Indian River and 13 in Okeechobee.
More than half of the deaths, 1,433, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 162 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 36 more deaths than Florida, including 35 Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info. Florida has 129 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 345 per million. New York, which represents 27 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,573 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 53.0 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 114,148 with 1,093 additional fatalities Tuesday after 588 Monday. Johns Hopkins reports 111,989 deaths.
Cases hit 2,045,549 with 19,056 additional ones.
Last Tuesday, there were 1,136 additional deaths and 22,258 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 5.4 percent with a gain of 5,849.
The most new deaths was California with 96 for seventh place followed by No. 5 Illinois with 94. First-place New York was third 87 new deaths after reporting 799 deaths in one day in April for first place. The others were No. 3 Massachusetts with 55, No. 4 Pennsylvania with 67, No. 6 Michigan with 31, No. 8 Connecticut with 13, No. 9 Louisiana with 13.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 77. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th with an increase of 15.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, there were 108,299 two weeks ago there were 100,008 deaths, three weeks ago there were 93,750, four weeks ago 83,920, five weeks ago 72,450, six weeks ago 59,418, seven weeks ago 45,651, eight weeks ago 30,1565, nine weeks ago 15,561,10 weeks ago 5,161, 11 weeks ago 957, 12 weeks ago 121, 13 weeks ago 30, 14 weeks ago 9, 15 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.9 percent of the 4,763 additional deaths and 27.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. On Monday, the increased deaths were 3,157.
The one week world death increase is 8.1 percent with a gain of 30,904.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil reported 1,185 additional deaths -- the most in the world Tuesday. The record is 1,492 Thursday. In one week, Brazil has moved past Spain, France and Italy into third place, rising from 31,278 to 38,497. Two weeks ago, the figure was 24,549. Brazil reported 31,197 cases to total 742,084 after a record 31,890 cases Thursday for second place behind the United States.
Mexico's 596 additional deaths were third in the world with the record 1,092 Wednesday. Also, 4,199 cases were reported. The nation's deaths have risen from 8,134 to 14,649 in two weeks.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany -- reported a total of 513 after 192 Monday. But 286 of them were reported by the United Kingdom after 55 Monday, which was the lowest since 35 on March 22. Others were No. 4 Italy with 79, No. 5 France with 87, No. 6 Spain with 0, No. 8 Belgium with 13 and No. 9 Germany with 48.
The daily rate was as high as 1,494 in France, 1,172 in Britain, 919 in Italy, 961 in Spain. Italy was the epicenter of the world at one time.
Iran is in 10th place with 74 new deaths. Canada is in 11th place with an additional 62 deaths reported.
Russia’s cases continue to surge – 8,595 – and is in third place. Also, it reported 171 additional deaths in 13th, passing the Netherlands.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 23 more deaths with 4,717 as well as 202 new cases after 1,056 Friday. Neighboring Norway reported 0 deaths to stay at 239 as well as 15 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and reported 3 cases Wednesday.
India added 277 deaths for 7,750 in 12th place.
