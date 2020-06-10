Crowd breaks into medical marijuana business

Deputies are looking for about 30 people who burglarized a local medical marijuana business on June 1.
Authorities say they broke into Miracle Leaf on Sansburys Way.
In surveillance video, you can see dozens of people break the windows with a sledge hammer and rush into the store just after 3 a.m.
Authorities believe the same group committed other burglaries in the area.
If you have any information, you’re urged to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “CONNECT & PROTECT”, “See Something Say Something” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone.
