Crowd breaks into medical marijuana business
June 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 9:35 AM

Deputies are looking for about 30 people who burglarized a local medical marijuana business on June 1.

Authorities say they broke into Miracle Leaf on Sansburys Way.

In surveillance video, you can see dozens of people break the windows with a sledge hammer and rush into the store just after 3 a.m.

Authorities believe the same group committed other burglaries in the area.

If you have any information, you’re urged to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “CONNECT & PROTECT”, “See Something Say Something” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone.

