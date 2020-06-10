Dashcam video shows suspect point gun at deputy

Dashcam video shows suspect point gun at deputy
By Peter Burke | June 10, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 4:29 PM

Newly released dashboard camera video shows a shoplifting suspect pointing a gun at an Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputy just before he took his own life.

The video shows the final moments of Tuesday's encounter between the deputy and yet-to-be-named suspect, who shot himself in the head, an autopsy revealed.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Walmart on the corner of State Road 60 and 58th Avenue.

Maj. Eric Flowers said deputies were called to a shoplifting complaint.

When deputies arrived, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at them before trying to carjack a family from out of town.

"They were loading groceries into their car," Flowers said. "They heard a gunshot and when they heard a gunshot, they took off and the subject tried to get in their vehicle. When he couldn't get in, he fired into the vehicle and struck two people."

A mother and father, whose two children were in the back seat, were wounded and taken to a hospital. They were expected to recover.

The suspect then carjacked another person and drove off, but he didn't get far.

Once he came to a dead end, a deputy was close behind in his cruiser.

That's when the suspect pointed a gun at the deputy, who fired several shots through his windshield.

An Indian River County sheriff's deputy had to fire through the window of his vehicle during a shootout with a suspect.
Autopsy results later revealed that the suspect shot himself in the right temple. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined the suspect was an 88-time felon who was wanted for burglary in Virginia.

No deputies were injured.

