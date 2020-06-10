Dashcam video shows suspect point gun at deputy

Newly released dashboard camera video shows a shoplifting suspect pointing a gun at an Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputy just before he took his own life.
The video shows the final moments of Tuesday's encounter between the deputy and yet-to-be-named suspect, who shot himself in the head, an autopsy revealed.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Walmart on the corner of State Road 60 and 58th Avenue.
Maj. Eric Flowers said deputies were called to a shoplifting complaint.
When deputies arrived, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at them before trying to carjack a family from out of town.
"They were loading groceries into their car," Flowers said. "They heard a gunshot and when they heard a gunshot, they took off and the subject tried to get in their vehicle. When he couldn't get in, he fired into the vehicle and struck two people."
A mother and father, whose two children were in the back seat, were wounded and taken to a hospital. They were expected to recover.
The suspect then carjacked another person and drove off, but he didn't get far.
Once he came to a dead end, a deputy was close behind in his cruiser.
That's when the suspect pointed a gun at the deputy, who fired several shots through his windshield.
Autopsy results later revealed that the suspect shot himself in the right temple. He died at the scene.
Investigators determined the suspect was an 88-time felon who was wanted for burglary in Virginia.
No deputies were injured.
