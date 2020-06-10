Drug overdoses investigation leads to arrest, seizure of Fentanyl

A Fort Pierce man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a known fentanyl-mixture drug in St. Lucie County.
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, three separate near-fatal drug overdoses led to the arrest of 33-year-old Anthony Millines.
Detectives conducted a search warrant at Millines' home located in the 5000 block of Sanibel Avenue.
When detectives arrived at the residence, they caught Millines in the process of packing the fentanyl mixture for additional sales.
A total of 542 grams of suspected fentanyl mixture, 13 grams of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, 6 grams of MDPV “Molly”, and hundreds of items of drug paraphernalia were recovered. There were also disposable gloves where he was packaging the deadly mixture, to limit his exposure, the sheriff's office said.
"As Sheriff of St. Lucie County, I hear from the families affected by addiction. No one ever wants to get the call informing them that a family member has been the victim of an overdose,” Mascara said. “That is why I instructed our Special Investigations Unit to put any and all resources into identifying and arresting those who introduce this deadly substance to our community. Today we see the results from one of these investigations into individuals who choose to profit off addiction and inflict harm to those they profit from.”
Sheriff Mascara said Millines was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell MDPV, sale of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.
