Female inmate dies at Indian River County Jail

Detectives are investigating the death of a female inmate at the Indian River County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities said around 11:10 a.m. Monday, corrections deputies noticed the inmate, Lori Collins, 43, was unresponsive in her bunk.
The sheriff's office said they began performing CPR and gave her a Naloxone injector.
Indian River County Emergency Services transported Collins to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said jail video showed Collins walking around her cell around 9 a.m. She then went to her bunk and moved under the covers around 10 a.m.
Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed an overdose likely caused her death.
Collins was being held on a violation of probation from a previous felony charge and had been incarcerated in the Indian River County Jail for 30 days.
"Detectives will review the evidence and our staff will review our policies and procedures to determine if any violations occurred," said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar in a written statement. "We will ensure that those responsible will be held accountable."
The sheriff's office said Collins will undergo an autopsy and toxicology.
"Even jails and correctional facilities are not immune to (deadly drugs) despite our best efforts to prevent contraband," said Loar.
Detectives are interviewing inmates, correctional deputies and reviewing video of Collins' actions.
