Multiple roads closed in West Palm Beach for homicide investigation

Multiple roads are closed in West Palm Beach after a man who was shot crashed his vehicle and later died, according to police.
Sgt. David Lefont said the vehicle wrecked around 10:37 a.m. near the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and North Australian Avenue.
The victim was found after the rollover crash and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m.
Lefont said investigators will remain at the scene gathering evidence for a couple of hours.
The following roads are currently closed:
- Palm Beach Lakes Blvd/Australian Ave. (service road), due to a vehicle crash
- Australian at 25th & 15th Street Southbound
- Australian Northbound
- Seventh Street at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard are open.
Anyone with information in the homicide should call the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.
