Seminole casinos set to reopen Friday after coronavirus closure

South Florida's Seminole casinos are set to reopen Friday after being closed for months because of the coronavirus.
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood said it will open its doors for the first time since March, when virus concerns forced it to close.
Seminole Classic Casino and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will also open at noon Friday.
The casino resorts will require visitors wear face masks and get temperature checks upon entering.
Some table games are being retrofitted with plexiglass shields and gaming chips will be sprayed with a sanitizing solution.
Capacity will be limited to 50%, and guests and workers are expected to maintain social distancing. The resort says all of its properties have been equipped with air purification and disinfecting systems.
