Shooting victim crashes car in West Palm, dies at hospital

Multiple roads were closed Wednesday in West Palm Beach after a man who was shot crashed his vehicle and later died, according to police.
Sgt. David Lefont said the vehicle wrecked around 10:37 a.m. near the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and North Australian Avenue.
The victim was found after the rollover crash and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m.
Lefont said investigators were at the scene gathering evidence for a couple of hours.
All roads that were closed earlier have reopened.
Anyone with information in the homicide should call the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.
