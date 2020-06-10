Shooting victim crashes car in West Palm, dies at hospital

June 10, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 4:23 PM

Multiple roads were closed Wednesday in West Palm Beach after a man who was shot crashed his vehicle and later died, according to police.

Sgt. David Lefont said the vehicle wrecked around 10:37 a.m. near the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and North Australian Avenue.

The victim was found after the rollover crash and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m.

Lefont said investigators were at the scene gathering evidence for a couple of hours.

All roads that were closed earlier have reopened.

Anyone with information in the homicide should call the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.

