Vacation rentals resume in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County is a hot spot for tourism and it's no surprise why. The beaches are beautiful, the hotels offer an experience like non other and the restaurants provide delicacies fit for enjoyment close to the ocean.
However, due to the coronavirus, the tourism industry has been brought to a complete standstill. Not anymore. Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth announced Wednesday that vacation and small-term rentals may resume.
"The tourism and hospitality industry is critical to the county's recovery efforts, especially since these are small business operations," said Weinroth. "With the recent opening of hotels, opening up these businesses was not only logical but a significant next step."
Palm Beach County had to submit a plan that detailed best practices provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Vacation Rental Management Association and the Vacation Rentals Housekeeping Professionals. The plan was approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
The county continues its efforts to bring back visitors to the area, but realizes that, for the time being, everyone must adhere to the safety standards in place.
For details on vacation and short-term rental guidelines, please visit http://discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/default.aspx#.
