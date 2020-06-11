AMBER Alert canceled for 13-year-old Martin County girl

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a missing Martin County teen was found safe on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler, who vanished late Wednesday night, was located in Port St. Lucie around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.
"A concerned citizen recognized her walking down the side of the road," said Sgt. Dan Dulac. "This is the exact ending that we hoped for, that the juvenile was found safe and secure."
Authorities said Newberry-Ohler was last seen Wednesday night when she left her parents' home on Dove Street in Hobe Sound and got into an unknown person's vehicle.
"A neighbor saw a shadowy figure jump into a black truck that was occupied by two adult white males," said Sgt. Dulac. "At this time, we have no information to show she was forced into the truck."
Detectives are trying to confirm the identities of those two males and whether Newberry-Ohler knew them.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for Newberry-Ohler around 12 p.m. on Thursday after detectives said they discovered alarming and concerning activity on her social media indicating she wasn't a typical runway and she may have put herself in harm's way.
Sgt. Dulac said this is an important reminder for children to be careful on social media, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
"With people being cooped up right now, a lot more people are on social media," said Sgt. Dulac. "If you don't know somebody on social media, they want to meet with you, unless you know someone, you should definitely not be trying to meet up with people on social media. Try to verify who they are."
Officials said Newberry-Ohler will eventually be reunited with her family.
Scripps Only Content 2020