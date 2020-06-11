Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Martin County girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Martin County teen who vanished late Wednesday night.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Kimberly Newberry-Ohler, 13, was last seen on Wednesday around 11 p.m. when she left her parents' home on Dove Street in Hobe Sound.
Authorities believe Newberry-Ohler got into an unknown person's vehicle.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Newberry-Ohler around 12 p.m. Thursday, saying she may be with two white males in a black two-door truck.
The teen has long red hair which runs down to her hips, as well as blue eyes. She's 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110 pounds.
If you see Newberry-Ohler, call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170.
Authorities are asking residents who live on and around Dove Street to contact them if you have surveillance cameras on your home.
The sheriff's office said the 13-year-old is an emotionally fragile child and may have put herself in harm's way by connecting with a stranger.
