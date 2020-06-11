Coronavirus cases rise by record 1,698 in state; death toll up 49

A total of 11,571people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 206 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,383 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 27, followed by 129 total in St. Lucie, an increase of 7; 110 in Martin, an increase of 7; same 37 in Indian River and 16 in Okeechobee, an increase of 2.