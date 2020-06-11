Free coronavirus testing available Thursday in Greenacres

Free coronavirus testing is being offered on Thursday in Greenacres, a community that's recently been considered a hot spot for the virus.
Greenacres is offering the testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in partnership with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County using the mobile testing vehicle SCOUT.
The testing site is at the Greenacres Community Center, located at 501 Swain Boulevard.
Appointments are not necessary and you don't need to be a Greenacres resident to get tested. Those tested will receive a phone call with their results in about five days.
Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores, along with Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, Commissioner Greg Weiss, and the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Chief Executive Officer Darcy Davis will speak at a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday to share more information about the mobile testing vehicle.
On Wednesday night, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel held a virtual discussion with community leaders in areas like Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lake Worth Beach, and Belle Glade about containing the virus in these newly identified hot spots.
