Gov. DeSantis to make education announcement

Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an education announcement in Central Florida on Thursday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. at the Viera Regional Community Center in Melbourne. Joining DeSantis will be Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
Students across the Sunshine State spent the last couple months of the school year taking part in online distance learning due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The governor has not made any announcements or recommendations about whether remote education will continue in the 2020-21 school year.
However, the School District of Palm Beach County is weighing several options for when classes resume in August.
At Wednesday's school board meeting, officials said students could take in-person instruction full-time, full-time distance learning, or a hybrid model that would involve students being in the classroom two days a week and at home for distance learning three days a week.
At Thursday's news conference in Central Florida, DeSantis may also answer questions about a new report in the Washington Post that said the Republican National Convention will be held in Jacksonville in August.
