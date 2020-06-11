Governor announces 'roadmap' to reopen schools in fall

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that a "roadmap" is in place to safely bring students back to Florida school campuses this fall.
The governor made the announcement during a news conference with Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran in Melbourne.
DeSantis said the decision to reopen schools in the fall will be left to individual districts.
"We believe those are locally driven decisions," he said. "We believe what that looks like may look different in Brevard (County) than it does in Miami-Dade (County) than it does in Baker County, and so we want to empower not just the superintendents, but all the local stakeholders to be able to craft a solution that makes the most sense for that area."
Corcoran called it "a safe opening plan."
"We're going to be smart," he said. "We're going to be safe. We're going to take it step by step."
But, he said, the message to Florida's superintendents should be clear.
"We want schools fully open in the fall because there is no better way to educate our kids," he said.
The governor also announced that the 2020 Junior Olympics will be held in Brevard County.
Last month, DeSantis lifted all restrictions on youth activities in Florida, including athletics and summer camps.
