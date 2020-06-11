Group has candid conversations about race

"I saw a (social media) post (that said) the further north you go, the more racist, and I was like, you know, that's not something, you know, most people should say," she said. "But then you're, like, one day you are just in a regular day at work and someone accidentally says something that catches you off-guard. It's like, how am I supposed to react to that? You know, should I take it, you know, with a grain of salt? You know, should I actually react? You don't know if you react, are people going to take your side?"