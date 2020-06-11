LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to make youth sports announcement

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an announcement about youth sports during a stop in Central Florida on Thursday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. at the Viera Regional Community Center in Melbourne. Joining DeSantis will be Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
Last month, DeSantis lifted all restrictions on youth activities in Florida, including athletics and summer camps.
At Thursday's news conference in Central Florida, DeSantis may also answer questions about a new report in the Washington Post that said the Republican National Convention will be held in Jacksonville in August.
