Palm Beach County schools weighing options for school year

The School District of Palm Beach County is weighing several options when it comes to what school will look like in the fall.
The new school year is still set to begin on August 10, but a lot of questions remain about what instruction will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School board members met Wednesday to discuss options for the new school year and are weighing three possible scenarios.
Students could resume in person instruction full-time, full-time distance learning or a hybrid model that would involve being in the classroom two days a week and at home for distance learning the other three days a week.
Details about wearing masks and social distancing if school resumes in person are still being discussed. If students are back in the classroom, the district is also working on a plan to go virtual if needed and plans for students who don’t return because of heath concerns.
The district wants input from parents and will use that information in its decision making process. Parents can complete a survey on the district's website until June 17. You can find it here.
There could be different plans for different schools, and the district is also developing a plan if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed at one if its schools.
The budget is another big issue as the district reminds under a hiring freeze except for essential positions. The superintendent says his goal is not to cut from school staffing.
The district plans to review feedback from the parent survey at a July 1 meeting. A final recommendation from the reopening task force is expected at the July 15 meeting with the board making a decision at that time.
