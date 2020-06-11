PBC resumes spay, neuter, vaccine services for pets

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control announced Thursday it has resumed its spay and neuter services for feral and free-roaming cats in the community and a drive-up vaccine clinic for owned pets.
The appointment-based services will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for the month of June, starting on June 16.
The drive-up vaccine and microchip clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to noon. Pet owners are required to stay in their own vehicles while shelter staff handles and vaccinates their pets. Cats must be in carriers and dogs on secured leashes.
Spaying and neutering services for community cats will be performed by appointment only.
For questions about the vaccine clinic, call 561-233-1272. For questions pertaining to spay and neuter appointments, please call 561-233-1261.
For more information about surgery requirements, vaccine packages, and pricing, click here.
