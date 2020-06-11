Peaceful protest to be held in Riviera Beach on Thursday evening

Several black organizations, fraternities and sororities are coming together Thursday for a peaceful protest in Riviera Beach to raise awareness about racial inequality.
The event is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riviera Beach City Hall.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis
A flyer for the protest asks the public to "join us as we stand and march in the name of social justice."
If you attend, organizers ask people to "wear a mask, bring a sign and stay safe."
This is the latest of several protests that have already been held in Palm Beach County this week, including in West Boca Raton, Jupiter and Wellington.
The death of George Floyd on May 25, and the subsequent arrest of four Minneapolis police officers, have set off protests across the U.S.
Earlier this week, a judge set a $1.25 million bail for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's death.
Thomas Lane, one of the four former Minneapolis officers arrested, posted bail on Wednesday according to jail records.
Floyd was buried Tuesday in Pearland, Texas, following a private funeral.
