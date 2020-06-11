Police: 7 arrested for vandalizing Columbus statue in Miami

Miami police say seven people were arrested for vandalizing statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León in the city.
The arrests happened after a chaotic scene ensued where protesters had a confrontation with police.
News outlets report the altercation occurred after demonstrators spray painted statues of Columbus and León in Bayfront Park with the letters “George Floyd,” “BLM," and a hammer and sickle.
Police say officers were assaulted and their car was damaged when they arrived at the scene.
News outlets report some protesters had been blocking police cars and a video from the scene shows police tackling one protester to the ground.
Scripps Only Content 2020