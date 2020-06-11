South Florida native to serve as grand marshal at NASCAR event

Miss Hooters International will serve as the grand marshal of this weekend's NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
South Florida native Briana Smith has been tapped as grand marshal of Saturday's Hooters 250 -- one of four NASCAR events held this weekend.
"It's an honor to be selected to give the command to start the engines prior to the race," Smith said.
Smith, who was crowned last year's Miss Hooters International and appears on the cover of the 2020 Hooters calendar, works at the newly opened Weston location. She previously worked at the Hooters in Sunrise.
NASCAR's signature event in South Florida was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no fans in attendance during Saturday afternoon's Hooters 250, but up to 1,000 service members from Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral will be in the grandstands for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400.
Both events will be nationally televised on FOX.
Scripps Only Content 2020