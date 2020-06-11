Trump to accept GOP nomination in Florida

It's official: Jacksonville will host the Republican National Convention.
Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night on Twitter.
The convention, set for Aug. 24-27, was supposed to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but President Donald Trump expressed dismay at Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who was unsure whether such a large scale gathering would be possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks in Florida, the state's Republican governor was eager to have the president accept the GOP nomination in the same state where Trump is registered to vote.
"Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida's energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation's history."
Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters praised the GOP's decision to host the convention in Jacksonville.
"The convention will bring visitors and attendees from all across the country to Jacksonville, a beautiful Florida city on the Atlantic Ocean offering hotel space, top-notch convention facilities, beautiful weather, beaches and a lot of Republicans -- just an overall outstanding venue," Gruters said. "There is no better place to host the Republican National Convention than in the nation's largest swing state that is also home to President Trump and to the country's best governor, Ron DeSantis."
Florida last hosted the convention in 2012, when Mitt Romney accepted the Republican nomination in Tampa.
Trump makes his "winter White House" in Palm Beach.
"Florida is committed to holding a safe, secure and successful event and we look forward to delivering the 29 electoral votes that the president needs to win the election," Gruters said.
