13-year-old girl missing from Hobe Sound

Authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Hobe Sound.
Kimberly Ohler was last seen on Wednesday. She left her parents home on Dove Street around 11 p.m.
Police believe Kimberly got into an unknown person’s vehicle, with an unknown vehicle description.
Authorities are asking residents who live on, or around Dove Street in Hobe Sound, to contact them at 772-678-8910 if you have exterior cameras on your home or business.
Kimberly is 5’3 and weighs about 110lbs. She has distinctive hair which is red and very long, almost to her hip area.
Authorities say Kimberly is an emotionally fragile child and may have put herself in harms way by connecting with a stranger.
