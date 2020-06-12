Badly decomposed body found in West Delray Beach

A badly decomposed body was found in West Delray Beach Friday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said shortly before 10 a.m., a member of Otero Nursery, located at 155th Lane South, found the body on or near the property.
There is a homeless camp in this area, said the sheriff's office.
Barbera said the body appears to be a man.
Detectives are currently investigating, but the sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, said Barbera.
