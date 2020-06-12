Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope hands out meals for cancer patients in need

Over 300 curbside meals were handed out Friday to cancer patients in need.
The Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope played host to guests at Cafe Sapori on Palm Beach.
The group helps cancer patients in need. They cover rent, mortgage, utilities, and food.
“In the past two weeks we’ve given out more than 1200 meals and $75000 in food cards to local grocery stores,” said Stanton Collemer with the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope.
This is the third restaurant meal and food card giveaway with the Cancer Alliance.
For information on how you can help or be helped, click here.
