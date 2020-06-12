Coronavirus cases rise by record again, 1,902; death toll up 29

A total of 11,706 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 135 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,402 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 15, followed by 129 total in St. Lucie, which was no change; 113 in Martin, an increase of 3; the same 37 in Indian River and 16 in Okeechobee, which was no change.