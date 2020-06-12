Coronavirus cases rise by record 1,698 in state; death toll up 49

Coronavirus cases in Florida climbed by a record 1,698 in one day as deaths rose by 47 to 2,848, including 10 in Palm Beach County to 407, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday morning.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Positive confirmed cases increased to a total of 69,069 of state residents and nonresidents, according to the state dashboard updated each day around 11 a.m. as testing has ramped up and the state has eased restrictions. The increase was third in the nation behind California's 2,818 and Texas' 1,768.
In the state report, 1,677 cases involving residents were reported for one day through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Resident cases have risen more than 1,000 for nine days in a row, including a total of 8,768 in one week, which is 14.1, percent, and a record 1,399 on Saturday. Dashboard stats had listed a record 1,419 residents Thursday.
In Palm Beach County, cases went up 208 after a record 258 one week ago Wednesday, including 248 residents.
On Wednesday, deaths in the state rose by 36 and in Palm Beach County by 9. Last Thursday the state rise was 41 and 4 in the county. The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
In the Treasure Coast area, three additional deaths were reported. Martin County rose by 1 to 16, a 72-year-old man, compared with 10 one week ago. St. Lucie rose by 2 to 33, an 88-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman, as Indian River remained at 11 and Okeechobee with none.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 241 for 9.2 percent and by 33 for 12.1 percent in Palm Beach County. Those numbers are higher than in the United States and the world over the past week.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 14 to 798. Broward increased by 2 to 35`1, which is 58 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 128, a rise of 2.
Twenty-nine of the 47 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,616 deaths for 56.7 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate remained 5.3 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 6.1 percent compared with 6.6 percent Wednesday.
In all, there were 27,725 tests compared with 20,720 additional tests announced Wednesday. Total tests reached 1,307,728 with 1,237,679 negative results and the remaining 980 inconclusive or not reported.
The Treasure Coast area reported 136 more cases – 62 in Martin, 64 in St. Lucie, 5 in Indian River and 5 in Okeechobee. The total rise was 60 Wednesday.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.1 percent in the state compared with 5.6 percent in the United States and 5.6 percent worldwide, which neared 423,000 deaths and passed 7.5 million cases so far Thursday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.1 percent, compared with Broward at 4.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 4.3 percent in St. Lucie, 6.2 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim in the state is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 16 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus, including the addition of a 27-year-old man from Polk on Thursday. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, including a 103-year-old woman from Polk reported Tuesday. A total of 1,005 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 38 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 713 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,570 from 5 to 14.
In Palm Beach County, the youngest is a woman 30 and the oldest are two 102-year-old females, including one reported Thursday. A 101-year-old woman also was reported Thursday. The youngest new fatality is a 35-year-old man. The breakdown of the new new deaths was five man and five women.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 357.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 1,648, an increase of 51. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 1,562 to 1,615. Boca Raton has 740, a rise of 18, followed by Delray Beach with 581 vs. 568, Boynton Beach with 779 vs. 768 and Belle Glade with 480, a rise of 8. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 512, an increase of 50.
Palm Beach County has 7,887 cases out of 98,722 total tested for 8.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 20,548 positive cases out of 219,104 tested for 9.4 percent, and Broward is second with 8,337 cases and 133,088 tested for 6.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 760 positive out of 15,772 for 4.8 percent, Martin with 1,020 of 11,706 for 8.7 percent, Indian River with 177 out of 8,063 for 2.2 percent and Okeechobee with 154 out of 2,259 for 6.8 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 11,571 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 206 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,383 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 27, followed by 129 total in St. Lucie, an increase of 7; as well as 110 in Martin, an increase of 7; the same 37 in Indian River and 16 in Okeechobee, an increase of 2.
Around half of the deaths, 1,487, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 174 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 27 more deaths than Florida, including 31 Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 133 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 351 per million. New York, which represents 27 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,580 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 54.3 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 116,034 with 904 additional fatalities Thursday after 982 Wednesday. It was the first time there was back-to-back days of triple-digit increases, not including after a weekend, since late March. Johns Hopkins reports 113,700 deaths.
Cases hit 2,089,701 with 23,300 additional ones. Last Thursday, there were 1,032 additional deaths and 22,819 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 5.1 percent with a gain of 5,619.
Illinois reported the most additional deaths, 90, for fifth place. No. 1 New York, which reported 799 deaths in one day in April, was fourth with 61 more deaths.
The others were No. 2 New Jersey with 85, No. 3 Massachusetts with 38, No. 4 Pennsylvania with 44, No. 6 Michigan with 30, No. 7 California with 71, No. 8 Connecticut with 26, No. 9 Louisiana with 18.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 46. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 19th with an increase of 4.
One week ago Thursday in the United States, there were 110,415, two weeks ago there were 103,563, three weeks ago there were 96,569, four weeks ago 87,500, five weeks ago 77,114, six weeks ago 64,018, seven weeks ago 50,361, eight weeks ago 34,994, nine weeks ago 19,847, 10 weeks ago 7,592, 11 weeks ago 1,616, 12 weeks ago 239, 13 weeks ago 41`,12 weeks ago 11, 15 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.3 percent of the 4,951 additional deaths Thursday – a percentage that has been declining – and 27.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The death toll Wednesday was 4,763.
The one week world death increase is 7.8 percent with a gain of 30,547.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil reported the most deaths in the world on Thursday, 1,261, after 1,300 Wednesday. The record is 1,492 one week ago Thursday. Brazil has a total of 41,058 deaths, which is third in the world, just 221 behind United Kingdom. One week ago, the total was 34,039 and two 26,764 weeks ago. Brazil also reported 30,465 cases, one day after a record 33,100. The South American nation is in second place behind the United States with 805,649.
Mexico reported 587 additional deaths late Thursday, compared with 708 Wednesday, as well as 4,790 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 9,044 to 15,944 in two weeks into seventh place.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany – reported a total of 245 deaths after 363 Wednesday. They were Britain with 151, No. 4 Italy with 53, No. 5 France with 27, No. 6 Spain with 0, No. 8 Belgium with 7 and No. 9 Germany with 7.
The daily rate was as high as 1,494 in France, 1,172 in Britain, 919 in Italy, 961 in Spain. Italy was the epicenter of the world at one time.
Iran is in 10th place with 78 new deaths, followed by India, which added 394 as well as 11,128 cases. No. 12 Canada gained 34.
No. 13 Russia reported 174 additional deaths and 8,779 cases, which is in third place.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 19 more deaths with 4,814 for 16th place as well as 196 new cases after 1,056 Friday. Neighboring Norway reported 3 deaths to rise to 242 as well as 14 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and reported 7 cases Friday.
