Coronavirus ‘not contained in any form,’ local official says

Palm Beach County leaders are urging residents to step up and do their part to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
During a news conference Thursday in Greenacres, an area that is considered a hot spot for the virus, County Health Director Dr. Alina Alonso warned that the virus hasn’t gone away.
“It’s still infecting many people, there is still community spread,” said Alonso. “What I mean by that is the virus is spreading in the community and it is not contained in any shape, way or form.”
She along with county commissioners stressed the importance of following social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings while out in public.
The group also urged local businesses to follow state regulations by limiting the number of customers.
Mayor Dave Kerner said the Sherrif’s Office has had to take action against a few that weren’t following the rules.
Despite the rise in reported cases, Kerner added that the county is still pushing to enter Phase Two of the Governor’s Reopening Plan that would allow more business reopen.
Under Phase Two, which excludes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties for now, bars and entertainment venues like movie theaters are allowed to reopen.
However, Palm Beach County does not want standalone bars to reopen, only those that are inside restaurants.
On Saturday morning, June 13, in Lakeworth Beach, the Osborne Center will serve as a Drive-up mobile testing site.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointment is needed.
