DEO: 'Technology concerns' blamed for $600 federal payment lapse

Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity is explaining why some people may have not seen their Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment over the last few weeks.
Some viewers reached out to WPTV stating the last time they received their $600 weekly FPUC benefit was about three weeks ago.
The Department of Economic Opportunity responded in an email stating," After reviewing several claimant IDs, the Department has identified two technology concerns that may have prevented an individual from receiving their Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment over the last few weeks."
The department also shared the following explanation:
- Individuals who requested that their claims be backdated were not included in recent payment files for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments. We are working diligently to ensure these claimants are made whole as quickly as possible. At this time, claimants do not need to do anything but should continue to request benefits as long as they are unemployed or partially unemployed. The department anticipates having the issue resolved quickly and being able to provide these payments to eligible claimants.
- Additionally, the department has identified that some claimants were not paid their Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment for their waiting week. The department has identified these individuals and should have them paid their $600 federal payment within 5 business days.
The Department of Economic Opportunity is also reminding claimants to log into their CONNECT account to claim their weeks.
"We have noticed in most cases, individuals who are not getting paid have not claimed their weeks, or they claimed their weeks late, which can lead to a delay in payment," the statement read.
The DOE says benefits are paid after weeks are claimed.
The $600 through FPUC applies to weeks of unemployment beginning March 29 and ending with the week ending July 25.
For more information, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020