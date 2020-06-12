Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old woman in Boca Raton

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 88-year-old woman Friday evening.
Deputies said Mildred Granino was last seen Friday at 1:30 p.m. when she left her residence located in the 8500 block of Bella Vista Drive.
Mildred is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweatshirt.
Mildred was driving a 2018 white Subaru Impreza with Florida tag # LPZF57 and has not been seen or heard from since.
She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, deputies said.
Anyone with information about Mildred Granino's whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 688-3400.
Scripps Only Content 2020