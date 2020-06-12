Inmate at South Bay Correctional Facility dies from coronavirus

Consistent with protocol, we are working with the State Health Department to identify any staff members who may have had contact with the employees who tested positive and will issue self-quarantine guidance to those employees if necessary. Staff knowing their status will enable them to protect their family and friends if positive and protect themselves if they are susceptible to the virus. Any inmates who may have had exposure to the employees who tested positive will be placed in medical isolation, consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to allow for medical staff to monitor their health and wellbeing.