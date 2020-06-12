Jupiter police looking for two men wanted for armed home invasion, robbery, and sexual battery

Jupiter police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men they say are responsible for an armed home invasion robbery and sexual battery.
The incident occurred in the late afternoon hours of May 28 or 29 in the Heights development.
Police said two white males knocked on the victim's door and forced their way inside the home. Once inside, one of the suspects who was wearing a mask pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from the victim.
According to police, the victim, who has not been identified, told the men there was no money inside the residence and was sexually battered by the suspect.
Both men fled the residence, but it's unknown if they left on foot or in a vehicle.
Police released a sketch of one of the suspects. He is described as an average build white male in his twenties, approximately 6 feet tall with pockmarks on both cheeks. He has brown eyes, slicked black hair, short on the sides, a slight beard and longer hair on the chin. He may also possibly have a tattoo, containing lettering, on the outside of his hand, near his pinky finger.
He was last seen wearing an unknown color polo shirt, jeans and white Air Force type sneakers.
The second suspect is described as a thin build white male of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a full beard and mustache. He is described as having full sleeve tattoos on both arms with a large photo of praying hands, possibly with clouds on his right side forearm.
He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved collared polo shirt, black pants, and a full face black mask with eye and mouth cutouts.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. D. Hirsch of the Jupiter Police Department at
561-741-2398 or via email at 0897@jupiter.fl.us.
