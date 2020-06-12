Martin County Boys and Girls Club opens new summer camp location

Summer camps are on the minds of many parents as they begin to head back to work.
Starting Monday, the Boys and Girls Club of Martin County will be opening a new location to be able to cater to more families.
"This is totally new," said Tamia Williams, Executive Director at the Stuart Boys and Girls Club.
Williams served as the executive director when the Boys and Girls Club of Martin County had summer camps in Stuart in years past.
"I'm hoping that I still have some familiar faces and that we can have a fun and safe summer," said Williams.
On Tuesday, the Martin County School District gave the Boys and Girls Club the go-ahead to use of its campuses for summer camp.
"Upon arrival, members will stay in their vehicles with their parents," said Williams. "We will take temperatures of all our members and all staff will have their temperatures taken every morning."
In order to enter the camp, all members and staff will have to wash their hands and wear a mask.
Parents will not be allowed inside.
"Every time a member uses equipment for instance a basketball, we'll make them wash their hands first and sanitize the ball and make them wash their hands after," said Williams.
Morgen Lozoya has a six-year-old daughter that attends camp at the Boys and Girls Club in Hobe Sound.
"She says it's different because she wears a mask all day and because she's constantly washing her hands all day but she doesn't mind it," said Lozoya.
Lozoya added because her daughter is able to attend summer camp at the Boys and Girls Club, she's able to head back to work.
"My daughter is reacting really good," said Lozoya. "She likes being back in kind of a group setting with her friends."
Spots are still available at the Stuart Middle School location for kids K-8th grade.
On-site registration will be available beginning Monday.
Martin County residents can also take advantage of summer camp locations in Palm City, Hobe Sound, and Port Salerno.
Parents interested in signing up their kids can also register here, or call 772-545-1255.
Scripps Only Content 2020