Palm Beach Gardens restaurants can apply for $15K grant

The city of Palm Beach Gardens said their Food Services Stabilization Fund will begin accepting applications Monday morning.
The program will provide up to $15,000 in grant money for eligible restaurants, bars and breweries located in Palm Beach Gardens.
The city said locally owned and operated businesses that have previously received state and federal funding, which do not exceed $500,000 combined, can still apply for the grant.
Applicants must meet the criteria below:
- Have not received funds from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, or the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Emergency Bridge Loan in excess of $500,000 combined
- Locally owned and independently operated (no chains)
- Operate within a single facility of 2,500 to 6,500 square feet
- Must have annual gross revenues of less than $5 million
- Physically established in the city of Palm Beach Gardens for past 18 months
- Have a minimum of three and no more than 75 employees.
- Your business must either be in operation or in limited-operation and expected to be fully operational once the state of emergency guidelines are repealed
- Affirm a loss of revenue due to COVID-19
- Affirm you have no other means of a loan and that this grant will be used for rent, utilities, and payroll to employees other than to the business owner
- No more than one application for managing member or owner if multiple businesses are owned or controlled within Palm Beach Gardens
- Evaluated on a first come first serve basis
The deadline to apply online is June 22 at 5 p.m.
