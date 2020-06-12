Palm Beach Outlets hosting OneBlood donation drive Saturday

Palm Beach Outlets is hosting a OneBlood donation drive Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OneBlood will be set up in the northwest area of the outlets near the PetSmart parking lot.
Unlike your average blood drive, every donation will be complimentarily tested for the coronavirus antibody.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the antibody test can show you if you had a past infection with a virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies provide protection against getting the disease again.
Due to social distancing, OneBlood is requiring all potential donors to set up an appointment on OneBlood's website or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.
Visit the CDC's website for more information on antibody tests.
