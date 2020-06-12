Parents mixed on idea of hybrid school year

As Palm Beach County schools continue to map out what the next school year will look like, parents are fired up about a potential hybrid schedule where students would go to school two days a week and do virtual learning from home the other three days.
When it comes to the possibility of a hybrid school schedule for Palm Beach County students next year, the opinions vary.
"I think it is a logistical nightmare," said Ali Soloman, a parent and teacher.
"A headache waiting to happen," said parent Maria Gonzalez.
"I like the idea of a hybrid," said parent Laura Reece.
Moms like Gonzalez don't know how they will dedicate time to parent and teach again.
"With her on the computer and her little brother getting in the way of everything, it was like I have to stop what I'm doing with her to go attend to him," said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez's daughter will enter second grade next year, and her son will be joining the school system as a kindergartner.
"My son has severe ADHD, so him trying to work on a computer, him trying to focus, going to hybrid is not the answer for him," said Gonzalez.
Soloman is a parent and teacher. Her kids are older but she can see how working parents can make this work.
"That's why I think there’s such a very emotional response," said Soloman.
But other parents are concerned about children all returning to school at the same time, and think splitting up groups will be safer.
"They do believe they need to offer that option," said Reece. "I think a lot of people are scared about sending their kids to school."
Palm Beach County schools are giving parents until June 17 to weigh in through a survey, and school district officials expect to make a decision about the upcoming school year by mid-July.
