SUV crashes into Loxahatchee Groves canal; 2 killed

Two men died Friday morning after their SUV plunged into a canal along A Road in Loxahatchee Groves.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:10 a.m. a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the 2100 block of A Road.
For unknown reasons, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle crossed to the southbound side of the road and slid down an embankment into the canal.
The SUV overturned, trapping two occupants of the vehicle underwater.
Both victims, identified as Diego Bartolo Pascual and Viebes Bartolo Pascual, both of Loxahatchee, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact PBSO Investigator D.S. Schneider at 561-681-4542.
