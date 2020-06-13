Coronavirus cases rise by record again, 1,902; death toll up 29

Coronavirus cases in Florida climbed dramatically by another record in one day, 1,902, as deaths rose by a lower increase, 29 to 2,848, including nine in Palm Beach County to 416, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday morning.
The record shattered the previous one set Thursday -- 1,698 -- and was third-most in the nation behind California with 3,627 and Texas with 2,184. Positive confirmed cases increased to a total of 70,971 of state residents and nonresidents as testing has ramped up and the state has eased restrictions.
The increase was the ninth in 10 days of more than 1,000, including the previous record 1,492 last week. In one week, cases have risen 9,483, a 15.4 percent increase. Residents' deaths have risen by at least 1,000 for 10 days in a row.
The increases have been even higher in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast area over the past week.
In Palm Beach County, cases went up 322, shattering the record of 258 on June 4 and Thursday's 208. The rise was 1,350 over one week at 19.7 percent.
St. Lucie County rose by 232 for 41.3 percent, Martin County by 246 for 30.4 percent, Indian River County by 36 for 23.4 percent and Okeechobee County by 36 for 29.5 percent.
On Thursday, deaths in the state rose by 47 and in Palm Beach County by 10. Last Friday the state rise was 53 and 4 in the county. The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
In the Treasure Coast area, one additional death was reported. Martin County rose by 1 to 17, a 53-year-old man, compared with 10 last week. Remaining the same were St. Lucie with 33, Indian River remained at 11 and Okeechobee with none.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 217 for 8.3 percent and by 49 for 13.5 percent in Palm Beach County. Those numbers are much higher than in the United States and the world over the past week.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 11 to 809. Broward was listed as decreasing by 1 to 350 -- as the state sometimes corrects data, which is 59 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 128 with no change.
Twenty of the 29 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,636 deaths for 56.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate remained 5.3 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 6.5 percent compared with 6.1 percent Wednesday.
In all, there were 29,167 tests compared with 27,725 additional tests. Total tests reached 1,336,895 with 1,264,928 negative results and the remaining 996 inconclusive or not reported.
The Treasure Coast area reported 116 more cases – 36 in Martin, 33 in St. Lucie, 13 in Indian River and 4 in Okeechobee. The total rise was 136 Thursday.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.1 percent in the state compared with 5.5 percent in the United States and 5.5 percent worldwide, which neared 428,000 deaths and passed 7.7 million cases Friday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.1 percent, compared with Broward at 4.1 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 4.2 percent in St. Lucie, 5.8 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim in the state is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 17 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus, including the addition of a 27-year-old man from Polk on Thursday. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, including a 103-year-old woman from Polk reported Tuesday. A total of 1,018 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 37 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 793 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,733 from 5 to 14.
In Palm Beach County, the youngest is a woman 30 and the oldest are two 102-year-old females, including one reported Thursday. A 101-year-old woman also was reported Thursday. Among the eight fatalities listed as verified Friday were six men and two women, ranging from 54 to 81. Two deaths, men 61 and 70, were first listed as cases in April.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 414.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 1,738, an increase of 90. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 1,615 to 17,16. Boca Raton has 755, a rise of 15, followed by Delray Beach with 605 vs. 581, Boynton Beach with 799 vs. 779 and Belle Glade with 485, a rise of 5. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 535, an increase of 23.
Palm Beach County has 8,209 cases out of 100,927 total tested for 8.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 20,872 positive cases out of 222,778 tested for 9.4 percent, and Broward is second with 8,589 cases and 136,511 tested for 6.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 793 positive out of 16,044 for 4.9 percent, Martin with 1,056 of 11,706 for 8.9 percent, Indian River with 190 out of 8,314 for 2.3 percent and Okeechobee with 158 out of 2,285 for 6.9 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 11,706 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 135 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,402 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 15, followed by 129 total in St. Lucie, which was no change; 113 in Martin, an increase of 3; the same 37 in Indian River and 16 in Okeechobee, which was no change.
More than half of the deaths, 1,512, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 178 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 23 more deaths than Florida, including 25 Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 134 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 353 per million. New York, which represents 27 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,584 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 54.9 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 116,825 with 791 fatalities after 904 Thursday after 982 Wednesday. It was the first time there was three consecutive days of triple-digit increases since late March. Johns Hopkins reports 114,643 deaths.
Cases hit 2,116,922 with 27,221 additional ones. Last Friday, there were 975 additional deaths and 25,393 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 4.9 percent with a gain of 5,435.
New York reported the most new deaths in the nation with 83 for first place with 30,824. New York reported 799 deaths in one day in April.
Illinois had the second-most increase, 75, to move past Pennsylvania, with 43, in fourth place.
The others were No. 2 New Jersey with 49, No. 3 Massachusetts with 46, No. 6 Michigan with 5, No. 7 California with 47, No. 8 Connecticut with 13, No. 9 Louisiana with 10.
Georgia climbed past Ohio to 13th with an increase of 43. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 19th with an increase of 10.
One week ago Friday in the United States, there were 111,390, two weeks ago there were 104,776, three weeks ago there were 97,868, four weeks ago 89,104, five weeks ago 78,803, six weeks ago 65,918, seven weeks ago 54,323, eight weeks ago 37,543, nine weeks ago 22,092, 10 weeks ago 8,858, 11 weeks ago 2,113, 12 weeks ago 309, 13 weeks ago 48`,12 weeks ago 15, 15 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.2 percent of the 4,603additional deaths Thursday – a percentage that has been declining – and 27.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The death toll Thursday was 4,951.
The one week world death increase is 7.6 percent with a gain of 30,244.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil moved past United Kingdom into second place behind the United States with 41,901 deaths. The 843 reported was the most in the world Friday after 1,261 Thursday and 1,300 Wednesday. The record is 1,492 last week. One week ago, the total was 35,047 and two 27,944 weeks ago. Brazil also reported 24,253 new cases, two days after a record 33,100. The South American nation is in second place behind the United States with 829,902.
Mexico reported 504 more deaths late Friday after 587 Thursday as well as 5,222 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 9,415 to 16,448 in two weeks into seventh place.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy308 deaths after 245 Thursday. They were Britain with 202, No. 4 Italy with 56, No. 5 France with 28, No. 6 Spain with 0, No. 8 Belgium with 10 and No. 10 Germany with 12.
The daily rate was as high as 1,494 in France, 1,172 in Britain, 919 in Italy, 961 in Spain. Italy was the epicenter of the world at one time.
In one day, India moved from 11th place to ninth, passing Germany and Iran. India reported 389 additional deaths as well as 11,320 cases, which was the third most in the world. In one India has risen from 4,980 to 8,890 deaths,
Iran fell from 10th to 11th place with 78 new deaths, followed by Canada with 55.
No. 13 Russia reported 183 additional deaths and 5,961 cases for third overall behind the United States and Brazil.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 40 more deaths with 4,854 for 16th place as well as 205 new cases . Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to stay at 242 as well as 12 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and reported 11 cases Saturday.
