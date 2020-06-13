Peaceful protesters call on law enforcement for a roundtable discussion

On Saturday, 19-year-old Weidmayer Pierre will lead his third high-profile protest. His other two in Wellington and West Palm Beach have been peaceful.
His message is simple, "We're hoping to call for a meeting to come together with elected officials, like Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, District one through seven District Commissioners and Police Chiefs in Palm Beach County. So we could have a roundtable discussion with media present so we could talk [about] how we are going to move forward and how we're going to be ahead of the curve," said Pierre.
At the meeting, Pierre would like to talk with law enforcement about reforms he wants them to make in the areas of social injustice. He is not calling for the dismantling of the departments. He says he just thinks money should be moved around the budgets to make everyone "shine."
Pierre says he hopes he is showing his peers how to do things through peace and communication.
"If you just listen to comprehend and not just listen to talk, things would go so much better. I think that's what we need right now, especially with our leader of the United States," said Pierre.
Pierre says he feels empowered, leading thousands of people do the streets of Palm Beach County peacefully. His goal is to get everyone to vote.
"I just hope [the protesters] take [voting] serious because it really does matter. And that's the end message I leave with everyone 'just vote,'" said Pierre.
Pierre says he is planning the Million Man March slated for mid-July. He wants to bring all municipalities together to march through the Palm Beach County Commissioners office.
At tonight's protest, C.C. Jones, brother of Corey Jones, is expected to make an appearance.
