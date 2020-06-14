Coronavirus cases skyrocket by another record, 2,581; death toll up 48

A total of 11,874, people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 168 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,422 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 10, followed by 133 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 3; 116 in Martin, an increase of 3; the same 37 in Indian River and 18 in Okeechobee, which was an increase of 2.