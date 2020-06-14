Coronavirus cases surge by 391 in Palm Beach County, 2,016 in Florida; state death up 6

A total of 11,942 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 68 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,428 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 6, followed by 134 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 1; 116 in Martin, which didn't change; 39 Indian River, an increase of 2, and 18 in Okeechobee, which was no change.