Off-duty FWC officer fatally shot in Hendry County

“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community”, said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden. “We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death”. Sheriff Whidden continued, “we all new Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother but a role model for the community, he will be missed”.