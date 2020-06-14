Supporters celebrate President Trump's birthday with rallies

Sunday is President Trump's 74th birthday, as well as National Flag Day, and several groups will be celebrating and showing their support with rallies across Florida.
"Boaters for Trump" have organized a boat parade that will begin at the Square Grouper Tiki Bar in Jupiter and head down the Intracoastal Waterway to the Southern Boulevard bridge and back.
Last month a similar boat parade drew hundreds of boats.
"Trucks for Trump" gathered at Pirate's Well Restaurant & Bar in Lake Park at 10 a.m. with plans to caravan to Southern Boulevard, then back to the restaurant for an after party.
And motorcyclists with "Bikers for Trump" are meeting at the Cracker Barrel in Stuart and following the trucks to Southern Boulevard, then gathering at the Harley-Davidson store on 45th Street in West Palm Beach for an after party.
A group called "Palm Beach Indivisibles" has organized a "Caravan for Racial Justice" beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach.
An online flyer for the event states, "It's Flag Day & a certain President's birthday. Many of our brothers and sisters will never see another flag wave or birthday... Join us to send a positive message for JUSTICE."
WPTV will be providing live coverage of these events from the ground and in the air with Chopper5.
