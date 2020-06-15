Belle Glade Career Center reopens

Jobs seekers in Belle Glade now have more resources to look for work. CareerSource Palm Beach County's West Career Center is back open after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the center to close.
The site will open with limited services to assist with Florida's mounting unemployment crisis.
However, CareerSource has new safety measure in place including the requirement of masks or face coverings, hand sanitization and temperature checks. Visitors will also be asked to answer screening questions before entering the center.
The center is also not allowing children to enter the facility as a precaution.
"We are closely following guidelines and recommendations from government and health officials to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to protect our customers and staff," said Charles Duval, associate vice president of business solutions. "We also are very much engaged in using technology to serve our customers in the form of emails, online and phone communications, website and social media channels."
Other steps the organization has been taking include:
- Expanding use of technology, including e-learning, virtual recruiting, job interviews with employers and assessments tools.
- Using phone, scan, fax and email options to send and receive documentation to customers, employers and training providers to limit personal contact.
The West Palm Beach Career Center at 3400 Belvedere Road reopened June 1. However, the Delray Beach center remains closed until further notice.
The organization also will continue to provide virtual services online and by email and phone to serve customers.
CareerSource Palm Beach County's Belle Glade Career Center is located at 1085 S. Main St. and will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
