Coronavirus cases surge by 391 in Palm Beach County, 2,016 in Florida; state death up 6

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the Florida with 2,016 more cases in one day, including a record 391 in Palm Beach County, as the death toll rose by just 6 on the 100th day since the first fatality was reported, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
After the first two deaths were reported on March 6 in Santa Rosa and Lee County, the toll has climbed to 2,931, including a 66-year-old man Sunday for a total of 426 in Palm Beach County, which is No. 2 in the state behind Miami-Dade. And since the first two cases were announced five days earlier on March 1 -- in Manatee and Hillsborough -- the total has risen to 75,568.
More deaths and cases were reported in the past week than the averages since the pandemic. And the percentage increases are higher than in the nation and world.
Over 14 weeks, Florida has averaged 203 deaths in one week compared with 231 in the past seven days, which is an 8.6 percent gain from the previous week. In Palm Beach County, the average is 28 but in the past week it was 54 for a 14.5 percent gain.
The average cases each day last week, 1,661, are higher than the overall average of 720 since the outbreak. That's 11,630 cases for a 17.2 percent increase.
For 11 of past 12 days, the number of cases – residents and nonresidents – have been more than four digits, including records of 2,581 Saturday, 1,902 Friday, 1,698 Thursday. Last Sunday, the increase was 1,180.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for 12 days in a row with an increase of 2,170 Sunday and 73,650 total. The total number of deaths are 3,016, a statistic the state doesn't list on its dashboard or daily report.
The increased cases are the second in the nation -- behind California's 2,062 -- as testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida, and the state has eased restrictions.
In Palm Beach County the reported cases shattered the record of 322 on Friday. The increase was 232 on Saturday. The rise was 1,603 over one week to 22.2 percent.
The Treasure Coast area has 134 more cases – 53 in St. Lucie, 36 in Martin County, 8 in Indian River and 17 in Okeechobee. The total rise was 136 Saturday.
Over seven days, St. Lucie County rose by 256 cases for 40.8 percent, Martin County by 263 for 29.0 percent, Indian River County by 41 for 25.0 percent and Okeechobee County by 43 for 32.6percent.
The additional 6 deaths statewide are dramatically lower than the increase of 48 on Saturday and 29 on Friday. Traditionally statistics are lower from weekend data. Last Sunday, the increase was 12.
In the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie County rose to 36 with the death of an 84-year-old man. Remaining the same were Martin with 18, Indian River at 11 and Okeechobee with none. Nine days ago the toll was 10 in Martin County.
Palm Beach County added 9 deaths on Saturday.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 3 to 825. Broward remained at 357, which is 49 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 132, increase of 1. Last week Broward was 17 lower and Miami-Dade was 65 lower compared with Palm Beach's 54.
With 5 of the 6 additional deaths, South Florida accounts for 1,683 deaths for 57.4 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate remained 5.4 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 5.2 percent compared with 7.5 percent the day before.
In all, there were 38,591 tests compared with 34,506 additional tests the day before. Total tests reached 1,409,992 with 1,333,447 negative results and the remaining 977 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.9 percent in the state compared with 5.5 percent in the United States and 5.5 percent worldwide, which passed 435,000 deaths and near neared 8 million cases Sunday. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.8 percent, compared with Broward at 4.0 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 4.1 percent in St. Lucie, 5.4 percent in Indian River and 1.5 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim in the state is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 17 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,044 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-five percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 65 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 37 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 883 cases of infants to 4 years old, including 46 hospitalized, and 1,937 from 5 to 14 with 38 in the hospital.
In Palm Beach County, the youngest is a woman 30 and the oldest are two 102-year-old females, including one reported Thursday. A 101-year-old woman also was reported Thursday.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 422.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 1,903 cases, an increase of 116. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 1,783 to 1,883. Boca Raton has 795, a rise of 21, followed by Delray Beach with 638 vs. 616, Boynton Beach with 849 vs. 822 and Belle Glade with 499, a rise of 12. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 589, an increase of 33.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 to 23 compared to only 3 on May 25.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 8,833 cases out of 107,093 total tested for 8.2 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 21,917 positive cases out of 235,360 tested for 9.3 percent, and Broward is second with 8,928 cases and 142,292 tested for 6.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 883 positive out of 17,117 for 5.2 percent, Martin with 1,1170 of 12,562 for 9.3 percent, Indian River with 205 out of 8,660 for 2.4 percent and Okeechobee with 183 out of 2,380 for 7.7 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 11,942 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 68 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,428 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 6, followed by 134 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 1; 116 in Martin, which didn't change; 39 Indian River, an increase of 2, and 18 in Okeechobee, which was no change.
More than half of the deaths, 1,543, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 184 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 8 more death than Florida, including 13 Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 137 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 356 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,589 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 55.7 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 117,853 with 326 fatalities Sunday -- the lowest since 304 on March 25 and fifth day in a row of deaths under 1,000 after 702 Saturday, 791 Friday, 904 Thursday, 982 Wednesday. Johns Hopkins reports 115,732 deaths.
Cases hit 2,162,144 with 19,920 additional ones Sunday. Last Sunday, there were 373 additional deaths and 18,905 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 4.8 percent with a gain of 5,384.
Massachusetts reported the most additional deaths in the nation, 48, for third overall. Second with 35 were No. 2 New Jersey and No. 1 New York, which had 799 in one day in April.
The others were No. 4 Illinois with 19, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 11, No. 6 Michigan with 3, No. 7 California with 26, No. 8 Connecticut with 15, No. 9 Louisiana with 10.
Georgia is in 13th with an increase of 5. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 19th with an increase of 9 Sunday.
One week ago Sunday in the United States, there were 112,469, two weeks ago there were 106,432, three weeks ago there were 99,519, four weeks ago 91,189, five weeks ago 80,983, six weeks ago 68,770, seven weeks ago 41,003, eight weeks ago 41,003, nine weeks ago 25,852, 10 weeks ago 11,818, 11 weeks ago 3,256, 12 weeks ago 509, 13 weeks ago 73`,12 weeks ago 22, 15 weeks ago 1.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 10.0 percent of the 3,258 additional deaths – a percentage that has been declining – and 27.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The death toll Saturday was 4,229.
The one week world death increase is 7.4 percent with a gain of 30,093 Sunday.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil, which moved past United Kingdom into second place behind the United States on Friday, has 43,389, including 598 Saturday -- the most in the world -- after 890 Saturday. The record is 1,492 last week. One week ago, the total was 36,499 and 29314 two weeks ago. Brazil also reported 17,086 new cases, four days after a record 33,100. The South American nation is in second place behind the United States with 850,796.
Mexico reported 269 more deaths late Sunday after 424 Saturday as well as 3,494 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 9,9930 to 17,141 in two weeks into seventh place.
Six European nations are in the top 10 but they are reporting the lowest increases since the outbreak.
The United Kingdom's 36 additional deaths are the lowest since 35 on March 22 from a high of 1,172 for third with 41,696. Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 44 additional deaths, the lowest since 36 on March 7. No. 4 Spain has remained at 961 since April 2, No. 5 France reported 5 compared with a high of 1,494, No. 8 Belgium added 5 and Germany 3.
Like Brazil and Mexico, the deaths and cases have been surging in India, reporting 321 more deaths after 309 Saturday for ninth place. India has risen from 5,408 to 9,520 deaths in two weeks. The Asian nation reported 11,275 cases Sunday, near its record.
Canada reported 39 more deaths in 12th place.
No. 13 Russia had 119 additional deaths and 6,948 cases and a total of 528,964 behind the United States and Brazil.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported no new deaths after 20 Sunday to remain at 4,874 for 16th place as well as 38 new cases. Neighboring Norway had no deaths for the fourth day in a row to stay at 242 as well as 1 more case.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 49 cases Monday after 57 cases Sunday, the highest since 89 on April 13.
