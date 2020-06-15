FAU offering online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing, and risk-reduction

"Through the lens of caring science, participants in our new certificate program will learn the essential skills required for successful contact-tracing programs such as effective communication and interviewing, working with diverse populations, requirements for protecting health information, basic ethical principles, and the use of emerging technological solutions," said Shirley Gordon, Ph.D., a professor in FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing who is spearheading the program with Tarsha Jones, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the college. "In addition, participants will develop strategies for self-care."