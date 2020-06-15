FAU offering online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing, and risk-reduction

Florida Atlantic University announced Monday that it has launched a new online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing, and risk-reduction.
According to an FAU news release, the initiative comes after the urgent need to increase contact-tracing capacity.
The five-week, 15-hour course does not require a college degree and costs $270.
FAU said the program is scheduled to start on June 29 and end Aug. 7.
The courses are open to the general public for adults 18 and older with a high school diploma or equivalent.
"Through the lens of caring science, participants in our new certificate program will learn the essential skills required for successful contact-tracing programs such as effective communication and interviewing, working with diverse populations, requirements for protecting health information, basic ethical principles, and the use of emerging technological solutions," said Shirley Gordon, Ph.D., a professor in FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing who is spearheading the program with Tarsha Jones, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the college. "In addition, participants will develop strategies for self-care."
For more information about the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing's COVID-19 certificate program, email contact_tracing@health.fau.edu or register here.
