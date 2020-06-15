Hospitals allow support person during elective surgeries

Some are now feeling comfortable with elective surgeries at South Florida hospitals. Tenant Healthcare has allowed a support person with patients to help easy any coronavirus worries.
Freddie Ghaltchi was getting a knee replacement Monday at West Boca Medical Center. He said he waited for elective surgeries to restart to get his knee fixed. His wife joined him to help make the day easier.
"Scary a little bit," Freddie Ghaltchi said. "As you get older, you get scared, and if you have your companion, it gets easier."
Heidi Galtchi agreed.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
"I am so happy I get to be with him and give him some comfort," she added.
The two were screened for COVID-19 when they entered the hospital. They were also encouraged to use hand sanitizer and made to wear face masks.
Dr. Kurtis Kephart said the hospital makes sure everyone stays safe during surgery. There are separate waiting rooms for the support person.
"Any COVID patients in the hospital are kept separate," Kephart said.
The hospital will only allow one support person at this time, but staffers are assessing the changing information with the coronavirus and will open up the possibility to more visitors when it is safe.
